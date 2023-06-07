Credit Suisse AG Acquires 15,327 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 230,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,327 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.17% of Extra Space Storage worth $33,893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CTC Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $677,000. Texas Yale Capital Corp. boosted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 18,476 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,135,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $460,800,000 after purchasing an additional 38,582 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Extra Space Storage by 151.5% in the 4th quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Extra Space Storage by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,283,000 after buying an additional 9,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Extra Space Storage

In related news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.07, for a total value of $800,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,424,100.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Stock Performance

Extra Space Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE EXR opened at $143.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $152.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $154.64. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.97 and a 12-month high of $216.52. The company has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EXR. Bank of America started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $190.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.56.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.