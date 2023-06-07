Credit Suisse AG Acquires 537,764 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 40.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,875,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 537,764 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.08% of PG&E worth $30,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 121.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,054,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,075,682,000 after purchasing an additional 47,168,210 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 15.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 219,490,888 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,743,636,000 after purchasing an additional 29,840,608 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 829.3% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 9,735,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,700,000 after purchasing an additional 8,688,233 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 13.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 47,300,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,768,000 after purchasing an additional 5,534,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of PG&E by 104.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,230,430 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,880,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232,503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PCG opened at $16.94 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $17.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.82 and its 200-day moving average is $16.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 1.14.

PG&E ( NYSE:PCG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29. PG&E had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 8.64%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. PG&E’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that PG&E Co. will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PG&E in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PG&E from $20.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PG&E from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on PG&E from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.28.

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

