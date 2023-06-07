Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,495 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,422 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,495 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Zimmer Biomet worth $30,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 87.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ZBH shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $105.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $121.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.67.

Insider Activity at Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Trading Down 0.2 %

In related news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 23,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.50, for a total transaction of $2,869,102.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 43,671 shares in the company, valued at $5,437,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $130.27 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $133.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.81. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.39 and a 52 week high of $149.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $27.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.01.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.86%.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

