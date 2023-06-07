Credit Suisse AG Boosts Stake in Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 628,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,581 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.84% of Maxar Technologies worth $32,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAXR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Maxar Technologies by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,456,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,407,000 after purchasing an additional 434,992 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 58.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,164,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,965,000 after acquiring an additional 431,902 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 7.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,935,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,228,000 after acquiring an additional 424,367 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 51.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 963,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,001,000 after acquiring an additional 328,446 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in Maxar Technologies by 9.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,377,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,238,000 after acquiring an additional 282,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Maxar Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Maxar Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Maxar Technologies

Maxar Technologies Stock Performance

In other Maxar Technologies news, Director Eric J. Zahler sold 5,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $254,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,591,576.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Maxar Technologies stock opened at $52.99 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.09. Maxar Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.51 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.86.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.38). Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.45% and a negative net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $419.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.33 million. Research analysts forecast that Maxar Technologies Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

Maxar Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery and other geospatial data sourced from its advanced satellite constellation and third-party providers to public sector and enterprise customers, as well as a provides advanced geospatial information, applications, and analytic services for national security and commercial solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Maxar Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxar Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.