Credit Suisse AG Buys 39,138 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,138 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.19% of LPL Financial worth $32,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $259,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,325,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,293,000 after purchasing an additional 212,183 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 89,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,445,000 after purchasing an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 18,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of LPL Financial during the fourth quarter worth $3,187,000. 94.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LPL Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

LPL Financial stock opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $169.68 and a 12 month high of $271.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $197.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $216.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s payout ratio is 9.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on LPLA. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $254.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $244.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LPL Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.00.

LPL Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

