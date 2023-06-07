Credit Suisse AG Buys 44,914 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 641,424 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,914 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Ingersoll Rand worth $33,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Ingersoll Rand by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Ingersoll Rand from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

IR stock opened at $61.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 37.96 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.99. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.28 and a 12-month high of $61.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 24th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.94%.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

