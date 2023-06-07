Credit Suisse AG Grows Holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 57.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,221,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 447,744 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $29,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in First Horizon by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 2.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 28,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Stock Performance

FHN opened at $11.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 0.89. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

First Horizon ( NYSE:FHN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $871.36 million. First Horizon had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.25%. First Horizon’s payout ratio is 37.04%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Horizon

In other news, Director Colin V. Reed bought 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 187,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Colin V. Reed acquired 25,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.96 per share, for a total transaction of $250,374.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 187,027 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,788.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Fenstermaker acquired 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,202.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 246,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,354,742.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 32,036 shares of company stock worth $320,525 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of First Horizon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut shares of First Horizon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of First Horizon in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

