Credit Suisse AG Has $25.65 Million Holdings in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA)

Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) by 41.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 647,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,701 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.53% of Evoqua Water Technologies worth $25,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 27,503.6% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 796,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 794,029 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 10.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,540,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,248,000 after acquiring an additional 713,929 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Evoqua Water Technologies by 2,072.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 490,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 467,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 3.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,342,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,798,000 after purchasing an additional 450,010 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Evoqua Water Technologies by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,043,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,017,000 after acquiring an additional 406,186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Evoqua Water Technologies from $54.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Evoqua Water Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

Evoqua Water Technologies stock opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. has a 12-month low of $30.44 and a 12-month high of $52.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 80.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Evoqua Water Technologies (NYSE:AQUA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $477.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.17 million. Evoqua Water Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 16.97%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Evoqua Water Technologies Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of water and wastewater treatment systems and technologies. It operates through the Integrated Solutions and Services and Applied Product Technologies segments. The Integrated Solutions and Services segment offers outsourced water services, capital equipment for process water and wastewater treatment, and preventive maintenance service contracts.

