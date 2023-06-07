Credit Suisse AG Has $27.94 Million Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 560,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 178,131 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $27,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Sealed Air by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 666 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 334.1% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Sealed Air stock opened at $40.01 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.12. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.44, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air Co. has a 12-month low of $37.34 and a 12-month high of $64.07.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 196.19% and a net margin of 7.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SEE shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 13th. UBS Group upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.64.

About Sealed Air

(Get Rating)

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.