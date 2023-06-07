Credit Suisse AG Has $28.49 Million Position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,280,388 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,651 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $28,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graphic Packaging in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 1,275.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares during the period. 94.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GPK opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.97. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12 month low of $19.08 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Several analysts have commented on GPK shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Graphic Packaging from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

In related news, CFO Stephen R. Scherger sold 160,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.81, for a total value of $4,142,298.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 427,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,035,013.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

