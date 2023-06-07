Credit Suisse AG Has $28.80 Million Position in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA)

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,422 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,836 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.16% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $28,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAA. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 480 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total transaction of $72,100.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,503,850.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAA. Scotiabank cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wolfe Research lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 15th. Barclays dropped their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $192.00 to $181.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $156.50 price target on the stock. Finally, 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.57.

NYSE MAA opened at $151.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.40 and its 200 day moving average is $155.84. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.68 and a 1 year high of $190.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 98.25%.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the operation, acquisition, and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Featured Articles

