Credit Suisse AG Has $30.11 Million Stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating) by 57.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 114,576 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.13% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $30,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IEF. Verdad Advisers LP bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,297,000. Barings LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 221,183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 42.2% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 194,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,606,000 after buying an additional 57,645 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,876,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,010,981,000 after buying an additional 2,238,379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 4,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ IEF opened at $97.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.19. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $105.75.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.2316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.