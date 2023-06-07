Credit Suisse AG Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 668,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,165,000. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.21% of Ball as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter worth $1,695,575,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,145,245,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Ball in the third quarter valued at approximately $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Ball in the third quarter worth $419,203,000. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Ball during the third quarter worth about $281,391,000. Institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BALL opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.47, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.78. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $46.00 and a 1-year high of $74.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.76 and a 200-day moving average of $54.52.

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.67.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

