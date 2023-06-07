Credit Suisse AG Purchases 222,392 Shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,205,504 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 222,392 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $30,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 87,987,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,016,668,000 after acquiring an additional 379,702 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,148,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,292,000 after acquiring an additional 332,430 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,060,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,867,000 after acquiring an additional 160,152 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 96.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,512,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,650,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Healthpeak Properties by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,920,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,223 shares in the last quarter. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Healthpeak Properties alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PEAK shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthpeak Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.82.

Insider Transactions at Healthpeak Properties

Healthpeak Properties Stock Performance

In other news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.43 per share, with a total value of $85,720.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $21.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average of $23.66. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.08 and a 1-year high of $28.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.81%.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of healthcare real estate. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community (CCRC). The Life Science segment contains laboratory and office space primarily for biotechnology, medical device and pharmaceutical companies, scientific research institutions, government agencies, and other organizations involved in the life science industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.