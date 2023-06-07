Credit Suisse AG Purchases 68,444 Shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,821,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,444 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.20% of KeyCorp worth $31,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 56,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,541,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,813,000 after purchasing an additional 191,952 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $13,739,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 157,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 21,285 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of KeyCorp by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 35,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total value of $701,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 119,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $701,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,855,905.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Victor B. Alexander purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $100,555.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 117,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,428.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 87,700 shares of company stock valued at $883,407. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KeyCorp Price Performance

Shares of KEY opened at $10.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.02. The company has a market capitalization of $9.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. KeyCorp has a fifty-two week low of $8.53 and a fifty-two week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KEY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of KeyCorp from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KeyCorp from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of KeyCorp from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wedbush restated a “hold neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

KeyCorp Profile

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It provides a range of retail and commercial banking, commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance, student loan refinancing, commercial mortgage servicing and special servicing, and investment banking products and services to individual, corporate, and institutional clients.

