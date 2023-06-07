Credit Suisse AG Purchases 70,304 Shares of Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG)

Credit Suisse AG grew its position in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 545,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,304 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.33% of Encore Capital Group worth $26,161,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,921,366 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $92,109,000 after acquiring an additional 28,116 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,464,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,623,000 after buying an additional 355,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 805,693 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,946,000 after buying an additional 84,310 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,496,000 after buying an additional 7,099 shares during the period. Finally, Bernzott Capital Advisors lifted its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 445,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,341,000 after buying an additional 21,415 shares during the period.

ECPG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Encore Capital Group from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Encore Capital Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Northland Securities cut Encore Capital Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Shares of Encore Capital Group stock opened at $47.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day moving average is $50.29. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a one year low of $42.50 and a one year high of $72.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Encore Capital Group, Inc is an international specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of debt recovery solutions. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, and Other Geographies. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

