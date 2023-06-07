Credit Suisse AG Raises Holdings in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 269.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 131,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,737 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $27,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on L3Harris Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:LHX opened at $184.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $34.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $191.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $202.59. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.55 and a 1-year high of $255.10.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.87 by ($0.01). L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 13.03%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.12 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 95.20%.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

