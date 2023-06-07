Credit Suisse AG Raises Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 306,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,128 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $26,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the third quarter worth $32,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the third quarter worth $38,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in CF Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In other CF Industries news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total transaction of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total value of $914,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF Industries Trading Up 4.5 %

CF has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CF Industries from $109.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.40.

NYSE CF opened at $66.71 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.24. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.08 and a 12 month high of $119.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.46, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 42.23% and a net margin of 29.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.21 EPS. On average, analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.