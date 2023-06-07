Credit Suisse AG Reduces Position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 481,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 394,929 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $29,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new position in shares of HealthEquity during the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its stake in HealthEquity by 3,313.7% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenbaum Jay D. purchased a new position in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. 99.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HQY opened at $65.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -656.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.67.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. HealthEquity had a positive return on equity of 4.32% and a negative net margin of 0.93%. The firm had revenue of $233.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $229.43 million. Research analysts predict that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

