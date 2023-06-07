Credit Suisse AG Sells 174,385 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 943,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,385 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.26% of The Carlyle Group worth $28,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 477.0% in the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,154 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,628.7% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in The Carlyle Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 27.6% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 52.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Carlyle Group Stock Performance

Shares of The Carlyle Group stock opened at $29.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.67. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $39.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.04.

The Carlyle Group Increases Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $754.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $805.50 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 20.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. This is a positive change from The Carlyle Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Citigroup began coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.12, for a total value of $172,240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,482,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,292,879.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.00% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

