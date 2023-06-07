Credit Suisse AG Sells 203,288 Shares of Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 969,187 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 203,288 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $32,904,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pembina Pipeline by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,783,270 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $600,818,000 after purchasing an additional 641,772 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,185,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $327,483,000 after purchasing an additional 119,814 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 278.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 7,373,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,129,000 after purchasing an additional 5,424,965 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,686,000 after buying an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,203,207 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $176,624,000 after buying an additional 455,560 shares during the last quarter. 55.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at $32.11 on Wednesday. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a 52 week low of $29.59 and a 52 week high of $42.74. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.28.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.493 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. This is a boost from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.80%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. CIBC raised their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.20.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

