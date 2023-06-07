Credit Suisse AG Sells 251,139 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,036,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251,139 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.28% of Equitable worth $29,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EQH. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,270,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,369,000 after buying an additional 61,628 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 17,657 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Equitable by 108.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 406,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,680,000 after buying an additional 212,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Equitable by 302.1% in the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 32,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 24,355 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.17% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Performance

NYSE EQH opened at $26.05 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $21.89 and a 52 week high of $33.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.66 and a beta of 1.40.

Equitable Increases Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 25.88%.

Insider Activity

In other Equitable news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total value of $450,391.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Kristi Ann Matus sold 19,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $450,391.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robin M. Raju bought 2,096 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.78 per share, for a total transaction of $49,842.88. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 96,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,254.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Equitable from $48.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Equitable from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Equitable from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Equitable from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Equitable in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.33.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segment: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment includes annuity products, which primarily meet the needs of individuals saving for retirement or seeking retirement income.

