Credit Suisse AG Trims Stake in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Credit Suisse AG lowered its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,995,754 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 420,747 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.29% of Vipshop worth $27,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,719,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,970,000 after purchasing an additional 17,631 shares during the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 449.1% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 2,528,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067,934 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of Vipshop in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 625,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after purchasing an additional 282,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 198.9% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 55,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 36,746 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised their price target on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Vipshop from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $18.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Shares of VIPS opened at $16.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.47. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $16.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.38.

Vipshop Holdings Ltd. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of online product sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear, menswear, footwear, accessories, handbags, apparel for children, sportswear and sporting goods, cosmetic goods, home and lifestyle products, luxury goods, and gifts and miscellaneous.

