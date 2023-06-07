Credit Suisse AG Trims Stock Position in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,412,305 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,999 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $33,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $247,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 47.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 49,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 15,694 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Varonis Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,677 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Varonis Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Varonis Systems in the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 90.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRNS shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Varonis Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. DA Davidson began coverage on Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Stephens began coverage on Varonis Systems in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Varonis Systems in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Varonis Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.95.

Varonis Systems stock opened at $26.77 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.61 and a 12-month high of $35.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.74 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day moving average of $24.72.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $107.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.26 million. Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 23.53% and a negative return on equity of 21.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in protecting enterprise data such as sensitive files and emails, confidential customer, patient, and employee data, financial records, strategic and product plans, and other intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, EMEA, and Rest of the World.

