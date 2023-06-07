Crown (NYSE:CCK) Shares Gap Up to $80.37

Shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $80.37, but opened at $83.31. Crown shares last traded at $82.43, with a volume of 219,495 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CCK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet upgraded Crown from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Crown from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Crown from $103.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Crown from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Crown Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.86 and a 200-day moving average of $82.75.

Crown Announces Dividend

Crown ( NYSE:CCK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. Crown had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 31.41%. Crown’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Crown news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,300 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total value of $789,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,312.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crown

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Crown during the first quarter worth $143,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Crown by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,866 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Crown in the 1st quarter worth about $392,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Crown by 43.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,318,000 after purchasing an additional 19,046 shares during the last quarter.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

Featured Articles

