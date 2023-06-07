Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM) Stock Position Raised by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P grew its stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P owned approximately 0.09% of Cullinan Oncology worth $439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Cullinan Oncology in the third quarter worth $48,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Cullinan Oncology in the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Cullinan Oncology by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Cullinan Oncology by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC bought a new position in Cullinan Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth about $128,000. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Cullinan Oncology from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Cullinan Oncology stock opened at $12.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.81. The stock has a market cap of $483.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.09. Cullinan Oncology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $15.89.

Cullinan Oncology (NASDAQ:CGEM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($1.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.58). Research analysts expect that Cullinan Oncology, Inc. will post -4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cullinan Oncology Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing a pipeline of targeted oncology and immuno-oncology therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead candidate is the CLN-081, an orally available small molecule that is in a Phase I/IIa dose escalation and expansion trial for treating patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

