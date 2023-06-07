Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lowered its stake in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.08% of Cummins worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMI. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Cummins by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,240,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,067,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,171 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in Cummins by 8,126.3% in the 4th quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,421,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,908 shares in the last quarter. Edmp Inc. raised its position in Cummins by 23,155.2% in the 4th quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 1,070,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,834 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Cummins by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,033,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,878,000 after purchasing an additional 666,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Cummins by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,221,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,698,000 after purchasing an additional 501,499 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

CMI opened at $222.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $31.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.01. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $261.91. The business’s 50 day moving average is $223.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.70 by $0.85. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 19.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cummins from $231.00 to $227.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cummins from $287.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.25.

Cummins, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

