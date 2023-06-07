DA Davidson Increases e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Price Target to $124.00

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at DA Davidson from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. DA Davidson’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.86% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $75.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $36.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of e.l.f. Beauty from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, e.l.f. Beauty presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of NYSE:ELF opened at $107.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a PE ratio of 96.42 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. e.l.f. Beauty has a twelve month low of $24.62 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.74.

In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 17,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total transaction of $1,803,321.18. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 108,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,269,433.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 39,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $3,184,366.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 286,964 shares in the company, valued at $22,994,425.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 198,926 shares of company stock valued at $17,915,777 in the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELF. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 428,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 4,476 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,000 after acquiring an additional 9,189 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Oakland, CA.

