Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires New Position in Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,027 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AROC. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Archrock by 48.8% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 5,191 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archrock by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,868 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Archrock in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archrock during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. bought a new stake in Archrock during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AROC stock opened at $9.92 on Wednesday. Archrock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.28 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200-day moving average of $9.51.

Archrock ( NYSE:AROC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. The business had revenue of $229.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.50 million. Archrock had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 6.83%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 157.90%.

Several equities analysts have commented on AROC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Archrock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Archrock from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Archrock from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, 500.com reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Archrock in a research note on Thursday, May 4th.

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing, and transportation applications. It operates through the Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment includes the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company uses to provide operations services.

