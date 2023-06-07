Dark Forest Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 455 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 455 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Carter’s by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 27,694 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 2,291 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Carter’s by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 68,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,080,000 after purchasing an additional 26,567 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Carter’s by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,732 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $38,404,000 after purchasing an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Carter’s by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in Carter’s during the 4th quarter worth $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Carter’s from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.

Carter’s Stock Up 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $65.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.70. Carter’s, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.65 and a 1 year high of $86.76.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The company had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Carter’s, Inc. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is currently 53.00%.

About Carter’s



Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

Further Reading

