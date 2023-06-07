Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of ProPetro by 553.2% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ProPetro in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in ProPetro by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in ProPetro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. Institutional investors own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at ProPetro

In other ProPetro news, Director Michele Vion sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $144,690.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,094 shares in the company, valued at $276,247.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Price Performance

PUMP stock opened at $7.48 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.72. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.33 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The company has a market capitalization of $861.92 million, a P/E ratio of 49.87 and a beta of 2.36.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $423.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.08 million. ProPetro had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 16.74%. Research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

