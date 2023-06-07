Dark Forest Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 725 Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Principal Financial Group by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of PFG opened at $70.03 on Wednesday. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.05 and a 1-year high of $96.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.16, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.09.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 15.21%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kenneth A. Mccullum sold 3,694 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.50, for a total transaction of $256,733.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,458. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $92.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Principal Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Principal Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.31.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

