Dark Forest Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) by 92,300.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Pacira BioSciences were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PCRX. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 6.5% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 25,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $998,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 53,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,144,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $63.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.73.

Shares of Pacira BioSciences stock opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a current ratio of 3.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.06 and a 200 day moving average of $41.44. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $62.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.08). Pacira BioSciences had a negative net margin of 1.56% and a positive return on equity of 10.12%. The business had revenue of $160.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.02 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total value of $97,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares in the company, valued at $961,016.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Pacira BioSciences news, Director Gary W. Pace sold 5,015 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total value of $209,526.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 139,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,835,621.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daryl Gaugler sold 2,500 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.08, for a total transaction of $97,700.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 24,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $961,016.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam. The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

