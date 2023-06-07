Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $66,000 in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,580 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in T. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in AT&T during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AT&T by 75.6% during the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in AT&T during the third quarter worth about $36,000. 51.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on T shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TD Cowen lowered their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.76.

NYSE:T opened at $15.66 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.58 and a 200 day moving average of $18.50. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.09%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

