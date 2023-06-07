Dark Forest Capital Management LP Invests $68,000 in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,087 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. InterOcean Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Block by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Block by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Block by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 13,586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $59,429.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,335. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total transaction of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $59,429.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 46,005 shares in the company, valued at $3,082,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 266,615 shares of company stock valued at $17,618,575. 10.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Block Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SQ. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Mizuho upgraded Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.88.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $65.98 on Wednesday. Block, Inc. has a one year low of $51.34 and a one year high of $93.19. The company has a market cap of $39.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -109.96 and a beta of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $62.03 and a 200-day moving average of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.83.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Block Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

