Dark Forest Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) by 92.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,593 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Magnite were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Magnite by 555.0% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after buying an additional 14,513,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Magnite by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,090,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,435,000 after purchasing an additional 262,869 shares during the period. Edenbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Magnite by 39.3% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Magnite by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,366,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,062 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Magnite by 138.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,964,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,953,000 after buying an additional 1,141,790 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $134,803.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 432,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,703,173.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Adam Lee Soroca sold 12,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $134,803.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 432,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,703,173.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,056.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 384,943 shares in the company, valued at $4,188,179.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 156,240 shares of company stock worth $1,786,423 over the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGNI has been the subject of several research reports. Cannonball Research downgraded Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Magnite in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Magnite from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Magnite in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $13.45 on Wednesday. Magnite, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.59 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.19 and its 200 day moving average is $10.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

