Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New $66,000 Investment in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SONO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sonos by 9.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Sonos by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Sonos by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 152,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 57,289 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Sonos by 62.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 67,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 25,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Sonos by 162.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 325,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,172,000 after buying an additional 201,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total value of $93,384.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares in the company, valued at $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Maxime Bouvat-Merlin sold 6,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.41, for a total transaction of $93,384.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,617.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas Conrad sold 12,792 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $246,118.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 42,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,990.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,567 shares of company stock worth $390,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sonos Stock Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on SONO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Sonos from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Sonos from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of SONO stock opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. Sonos, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.65 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 51.77 and a beta of 1.86.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc engages in the provision of multi-room wireless smart home sound systems. It supports streaming services around the world, providing customers with access to music, Internet radio, podcasts and audiobooks, with control from Android smartphones, iPhone or iPad. The company was founded by Mai Trung, John MacFarlane, Craig A.

