Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FYBR. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 658.7% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 2,698.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000.

Frontier Communications Parent Price Performance

Shares of FYBR opened at $15.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 0.78. Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Insider Transactions at Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent ( NASDAQ:FYBR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Ares Management Llc bought 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,372,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,944,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,470,136.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 2,158,214 shares of company stock valued at $47,244,828 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FYBR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their target price on Frontier Communications Parent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James raised Frontier Communications Parent from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Frontier Communications Parent from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.43.

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

Further Reading

