Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,155,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $98,555,000 after acquiring an additional 773,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,600,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,135,000 after buying an additional 751,881 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 1,521,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,798,000 after buying an additional 476,248 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,250,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,742,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,103,000 after buying an additional 402,583 shares during the last quarter. 57.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LBAI has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $22.50 to $20.80 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lakeland Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.60.

Lakeland Bancorp Trading Up 6.5 %

Lakeland Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Shares of LBAI stock opened at $14.52 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its 200 day moving average is $16.72. The company has a market capitalization of $944.09 million, a PE ratio of 8.59 and a beta of 0.81. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.89 and a 52-week high of $20.02.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Brian Gragnolati purchased 4,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.15 per share, with a total value of $74,688.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,681.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lakeland Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.