Dark Forest Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in World Wrestling Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 55.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 957 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 24.1% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 984 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on World Wrestling Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of World Wrestling Entertainment from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.56.

Shares of WWE opened at $99.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $102.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.61. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.72 and a twelve month high of $110.24. The firm has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.25 and a beta of 1.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.62%.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc is an integrated media and entertainment company, which engages in the production and distribution of content through various channels. It operates through the following business segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment reflects the production and monetization of long-form and short-form video content across various platforms including WWE Network, broadcast and pay television, digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

