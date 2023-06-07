Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 93.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 159.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Insider Activity at Bright Horizons Family Solutions

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total transaction of $187,694.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,778.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Ann Tocio sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $905,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 55,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,049,234.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lightfoot Sara Lawrence sold 2,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.25, for a total value of $187,694.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,778.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,638,463 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Trading Up 3.9 %

NYSE BFAM opened at $89.13 on Wednesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a one year low of $54.19 and a one year high of $94.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.53 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.32.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $553.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $531.41 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 12.08%. Bright Horizons Family Solutions’s revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BFAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “sell” rating and a $79.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $84.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.50.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Bright Horizons Family Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of child care and early education, dependent care, and workforce education services. It operates through the following segments: Full-Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care Services, Educational Advisory and Other Services. The Full-Service Center-Based Child Care segment consists of traditional center-based child care and early education, preschool, and elementary education.

Further Reading

