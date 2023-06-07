Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Shares in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Better World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BWAC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in Better World Acquisition by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Better World Acquisition in the second quarter worth $132,000. Centiva Capital LP boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 22.2% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 114,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 3,042.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 952,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 922,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in Better World Acquisition by 7.5% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 328,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares during the last quarter. 26.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Better World Acquisition Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BWAC stock opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. Better World Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $10.30 and a 52 week high of $10.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.64.

About Better World Acquisition

Better World Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the healthy living industries. Better World Acquisition Corp.

