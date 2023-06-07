Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new position in Avnet in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the first quarter worth $1,019,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Avnet by 33.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 15,921 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Avnet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after buying an additional 3,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Avnet by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 63,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,658,000 after buying an additional 5,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avnet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Insider Transactions at Avnet

Avnet Trading Up 2.2 %

In related news, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,334 shares in the company, valued at $7,291,410.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director James A. Lawrence sold 72,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.69, for a total value of $3,037,158.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $629,519. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Philip R. Gallagher sold 32,740 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $1,353,799.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 176,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,291,410.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

AVT stock opened at $44.60 on Wednesday. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $35.45 and a one year high of $49.67. The stock has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Avnet (NASDAQ:AVT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.22. Avnet had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Avnet, Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Avnet Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 6th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

Avnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avnet, Inc engages in the distribution and sale of electronic components. It operates through the Electronic Components and Farnell segments. The Electronic Components segment markets and sells semiconductors, interconnect, passive and electromechanical devices, and integrated components. The Farnell segment is involved in the distribution of electronic components and related products to the electronic system design community utilizing multi-channel sales and marketing resources.

Featured Articles

