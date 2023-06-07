Dark Forest Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 129 Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Atrion by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Atrion by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Atrion by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in Atrion by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Atrion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATRI has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atrion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Atrion Stock Up 1.2 %

Atrion Announces Dividend

ATRI opened at $548.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $966.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.48. Atrion Co. has a twelve month low of $500.00 and a twelve month high of $705.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $593.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $612.36.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Atrion’s payout ratio is presently 51.13%.

Atrion Company Profile

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

Further Reading

