Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes $72,000 Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,165 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 80,834 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 9,044 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 255.6% during the 4th quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 17,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,205,529 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $74,152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,683 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DVN. UBS Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Devon Energy from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $71.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.53.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $48.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.42. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $44.03 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 31.39% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $414,351.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 218,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,347.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Anadarko, Williston, Eagle Ford, and Powder River Basin. The company was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Further Reading

