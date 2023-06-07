Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Atrion Co. (NASDAQ:ATRI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ATRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,929 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 114 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,804 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P increased its stake in shares of Atrion by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 1,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Atrion by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 134 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atrion Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ATRI opened at $548.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $593.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $612.36. Atrion Co. has a 1-year low of $500.00 and a 1-year high of $705.74. The stock has a market cap of $966.22 million, a PE ratio of 32.64 and a beta of 0.48.

Atrion Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $2.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $8.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. Atrion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.13%.

ATRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Atrion from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Atrion in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Atrion

Atrion Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of products for medical applications. It offers products for cardiovascular, fluid delivery, and ophthalmic. It also offers contract manufacturing and kitting services, and marine & aviation inflation components. The company was founded in 1944 and is headquartered in Allen, TX.

