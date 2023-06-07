Dark Forest Capital Management LP Takes Position in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,021 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,390,862 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,506,000 after purchasing an additional 149,238 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,172,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $269,811,000 after purchasing an additional 90,137 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Cogent Communications by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,039,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,405,000 after purchasing an additional 74,196 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,754,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,596,000 after acquiring an additional 48,110 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 944,780 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,280,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Cogent Communications Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $65.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 280.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Cogent Communications ( NASDAQ:CCOI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.79 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a net margin of 1.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. Cogent Communications’s payout ratio is presently 1,700.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 42,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,092,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cogent Communications news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $649,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,108,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total value of $365,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 42,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,092,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,110,532. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cogent Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.33.

Cogent Communications Profile

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading

