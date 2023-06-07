DEI Price Hits $0.18 on Exchanges (DEI)

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 7th. Over the last seven days, DEI has traded down 11.9% against the dollar. One DEI token can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000683 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion and $374.11 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00336387 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013087 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000469 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About DEI

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. DEI’s official message board is medium.com/deus-finance.

Buying and Selling DEI

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

