dForce USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Top Exchanges (USX)

dForce USD (USX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 7th. In the last seven days, dForce USD has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. dForce USD has a total market cap of $31.64 million and approximately $4,402.67 worth of dForce USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One dForce USD token can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00003763 BTC on popular exchanges.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $89.93 or 0.00336324 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00013128 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00017425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000684 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000472 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000113 BTC.

USX is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 28th, 2022. dForce USD’s total supply is 286,466,058 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,452,326 tokens. dForce USD’s official message board is medium.com/dforcenet. The official website for dForce USD is dforce.network. dForce USD’s official Twitter account is @dforcenet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “dForce USD (USX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. dForce USD has a current supply of 286,466,058 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of dForce USD is 0.99950306 USD and is down -0.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $3,473.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://dforce.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as dForce USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade dForce USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase dForce USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

