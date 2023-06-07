Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the shipping company on Monday, July 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th.

Diana Shipping has a payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Diana Shipping to earn $0.59 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 101.7%.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DSX opened at $4.05 on Wednesday. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $3.36 and a twelve month high of $6.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.93. The company has a market capitalization of $431.08 million, a PE ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Diana Shipping

Several brokerages have issued reports on DSX. StockNews.com started coverage on Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Diana Shipping in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 23.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 16,467 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming raised its position in shares of Diana Shipping by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 27,547 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 3,341 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Diana Shipping by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,585 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 4,791 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Diana Shipping by 7.5% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,709 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Diana Shipping by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,773 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,299 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.